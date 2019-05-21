February 23, 1931 - April 4, 2019
Doris "Dodie" E. Weiland, 88, of Stanwood, Wash., died peacefully on April 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham, Wash.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1931 in Logansport, Ind., to the late Asa and Helen Plummer.
Doris was preceded in death by Don Weiland, her husband of almost 64 years and their infant son, Daniel.
She is survived by her sister, June Siemens; her brother, Angus Plummer; four of her children and their spouses: Darrell (and Robin) Weiland; Denise (and David) Keyes; David (and Lisa) Weiland; Diane (and Arne) Wennerberg; as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dodie moved to California as a child and lived in numerous towns across the state. She graduated from Fortuna High School in California. After WWII she worked at Douglas Aircraft Company in the Blueprint Department until she married Don on January 30, 1954.
Dodie and Don were missionaries in Brazil for a couple of years. Upon returning to the United States, Dodie was a youth leader in Jet Cadets and later with AWANA; working at camps, Bible Quiz meets, Olympics and Leadership Conferences.
When they moved to Washington, they joined Cedarhome Baptist Church. Dodie mentored women in MOPS (Mothers of Pre Schoolers). Dodie loved to paint, knit, play games, bake cookies, have tea parties and take drives.
A memorial service will be held May 25, 2019, 1 p.m. at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood WA 98292; 360-629-9771.
Additional information at Gilbertsonfh.com
Gilbertson Funeral Home
Published in Stanwood Camano News on May 21, 2019