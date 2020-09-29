February 3, 1929 - September 22, 2020



Doris passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes. She was born and raised on a farm in Brantford, North Dakota, and left to attend college in Seattle. She graduated from Pacific Lutheran College with a degree in chemistry and enjoyed the challenges of working in the medical field, notably with ultrasound when it was on the cutting edge. She met the love of her life, Ralph, while they were in college. They were married for 67 years and had four children: Jeff (Liz), Teri (Joe) Ford, Craig (Susan), and Natalie (Carl) de Ryk. Most of their family life was spent in Walnut Creek, Calif., before they retired to the Pacific Northwest.

Doris was a vibrant, extraordinary woman with a beautiful soul. She was passionate about music, playing piano, cello and violin. She was known for her beautiful voice as she sang at many church services and social gatherings. Doris was also known for her fashion style, always dressing with elegance and class.

Doris led a full active life during retirement. She wasn't afraid to swing a hammer and they spent years building houses and cruising all over the world. She entertained with ease for large and small groups consisting of her church friends and large extended family in the Northwest. Everyone would admire her gorgeous gardens where she spent many treasured hours.

Her faith was her strength and guiding light which brought her much comfort. Doris is survived by her husband Ralph, four children and seven grandchildren: Meggie (Jess), Tyler, Andrea (Jose), Scott, Danielle, Jack (Ashton) and Cooper. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. At this time due to COVID-19 concerns, no funeral services are planned.

