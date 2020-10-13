November 4, 1934 - September 25, 2020



Doris Olson passed away September 25, 2020. Doris was born in Revillo, S.D. on November 4, 1934 to Tony and Margaret Leisinger.

Doris worked as a meat wrapper until she retired. She traveled the world with her husband, Louie. She had a spirit for adventure and she made many friends around the world. Doris and Louie enjoyed hosting gatherings of family and friends. She would spend many hours in her beautiful flower garden.

Doris loved her family. She especially liked to talk (brag) about her youngest grandchildren, Keith and Angi. They had a special relationship and it brought joy and laughter to all of them. Doris will be missed by her many friends and family.

Doris is survived by her children: Greg(Debra) Olsson, John(Joy) Olsson and Heidi Olson; stepchildren Terri(Phil) Segadelli and Brian Olson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Lois and Shirley Leisinger.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and all of her nine siblings.

Doris requested that no service be held. We will plan a celebration of her life in the summer when her flowers are in bloom.

