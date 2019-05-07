Dorothe M. Brown, 100 of Mammoth Cave, Ky., passed away May 2, 2019.

She had moved to Kentucky after her husband, Lyle Brown died in 2009. They had moved to Camano Island in 1979 from the State of Alaska.

Besides working as an executive secretary for shell oil and Alyeska Pipeline company, she did volunteer work for several charitable organizations.

Dorothe was an avid bridge player and also like travel. Both in the states and overseas.

Dorothe was also preceded in death by her son, Rex Brown, and is survived by her daughter Linda.

There will be a graveside service 2 p.m., Monday May 6, 2019 at Camano Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral home, Stanwood.