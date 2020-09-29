May 9, 1929 - September 16, 2020
E. Nelvin Botten, beloved husband to Jeanne (Bjornton), brother to twin Joyce Strand (Robert), father to Jeffrey Botten (Toni Burton) and Tamara Riggs (Craig) and grandfather to Sam, Daylen, Micah, Megan and great-grandfather to five, passed away at age 91 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Tamara's house in Stanwood, Wash., after a short battle with cancer.
Nelvin (aka Mel) was born May 9, 1929 in Arlington, Wash., to Einar N. and Thelma (Peterson) Botten and graduated from Ballard High School in 1947. He then attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, Minn., where he met and married Jeanne who was in the same choral club and they remained married almost 70 years, until his death!
He worked for many years in the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) in Everett, Wash. He loved playing golf well into his 80's and also loved salmon fishing and in later years came to love trout fishing as well. He and Jeanne were charter members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Arlington, Wash., for 20 years. They spent many weeks a year traveling on cruise lines and snow birding near Palm Springs. With his father, Einar, Nelvin cruised the Norway coastline to the Arctic Circle. Many regular family reunions were held with his extended family of cousins.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, twin sister Joyce, children Jeffrey and Tamara and many grandkids, nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
. Due to Covid-19 concerns, no memorial service will be held at this time. Please share memories on the guest book from Gilbertson Funeral Home; www.gilbertsonfh.com.