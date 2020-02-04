Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD MOHORIC. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 27, 1924 - January 7, 2020



Edward Mohoric was born Oct. 27, 1924, at the family farm on Crego Hill, southwest of Chehalis, Wash. He was one of eleven children, including an identical twin brother, Fred, who predeceased him.

After graduating high school, Ed entered the Army, serving in the Philippines during the second World War.

After the war, he married his longtime sweetheart, Joyce Duncan, and they settled in Seattle where he began work at Malmo Nursery, on the site of what is now University Village.

While there, he met his future business partner, Jack Messmer, with whom he formed Mohoric and Messmer landscape company. The partnership eventually split, with Ed serving north Seattle, and Jack, the south. The business enjoyed a good reputation and a loyal clientele, retaining some clients over 50 years; it continues today under son Russell Mohoric.

Ed's greatest legacy is the gift he gave to so many young men and women who had the pleasure of working with him over the years. His lessons in customer service, work ethic, landscape construction and maintenance, and botanical knowledge provided direction and life skills to untold dozens, and inspired many to start their own business, or seek other careers in the industry.

Ed always enjoyed the outdoors and spent many days camping with family and friends over the years; a favorite spot was the family property on Whidbey Island. One of his greatest pleasures was sitting around a campfire in the evening, telling stories, poking fun, laughing and enjoying the company around him.

An avid golfer, he played courses all over the northwest and beyond. In his retirement, he and Joyce moved to a new home in the Camaloch golf course community on Camano Island, where Ed often played 4-5 times per week. To stay busy and use his lifelong skills, he helped improve the drainage and landscaping around the golf course, for which he was given proper recognition and respect.

After Joyce passed in 2012, Ed remained in his home on Camano Island, and eventually moved to Cascadian Place retirement apartments in Everett, where he spent his remaining days. Ed passed as he had hoped; quietly and peacefully in his recliner at home, Jan. 7, 2020.

Ed is survived by his four children: Kaye Sodt, Camano Island, Tom Mohoric, Everett, Russell Mohoric (Therese), Lynnwood, and Leslie Lince (Kevin), Shoreline. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves his only surviving sibling, older sister Annie Douglas, Sumner.

Private interment services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at Purdy-Walters/ Floral Hills. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Shoreline Free Methodist Church, 510 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 4, 2020

