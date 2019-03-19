Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRAUKE GLASPY. View Sign



Feb. 10, 1930 - March 11, 2019



Frauke "Fran" E. Glaspy passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family March 11, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.



Frauke was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Keil, Germany, the oldest of three children.

During World War II, at a young age, Frauke raised her younger sister and brother by herself through the struggles of the war and for a time after, while her father was away in the German Navy and her mother was ill.

Determined to make a better life for herself, she emigrated to the U.S. in 1952. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953, graduating high in her boot camp class despite her limited ability to speak English. She trained as an air traffic controller and worked in the control tower at the Marine base in El Toro, Calif. She proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1954.



She met her husband Charles Glaspy Sr. while they were both stationed in Jacksonville, Fla. They were married June 20, 1954, and she left the Marine Corps so she could have their two sons, Charlie Jr. and Michael.

They were later transferred to California and Hawaii, returning to California in 1965. While Charles Sr. was serving in Vietnam, Frauke started working for Collins Radio and steadily assumed more responsibilities as the company grew into Rockwell International. She retired as a lead supervisor in 1988 and they built their dream house on Camano Island.



Frauke was a caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Fiercely devoted to her family, she never missed her sons' and grandchildren's various events and was extremely proud of their life accomplishments. Frauke was skilled in needlecraft, creating many items treasured by her family and friends.



Frauke was preceded in death by her parents Johannes and Elsbeth, her husband Charles Sr., and her grandson Michael II.



She is survived by her sister Jutta and brother Gerhard, her sons Charles Jr. and Michael, her four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members.



A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Stanwood, WA.



