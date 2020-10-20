January 17, 1935 - October 8, 2020



Garry W. Manning, formerly of Camano Island and Stanwood, Wash., passed away on October 8, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz., at the age of 85.

Garry was born on January 17, 1935, in Bellingham, Wash., to parents Loren and Mabel Manning. His family moved to Portland, Ore. where he grew up and attended Benson Tech High School. Soon after high school he moved to Seattle, Wash. where he met Mary Gordon. Mary was just 16 years old, and Garry 19, when they were introduced by a mutual friend, and even though it took Mary some time to agree to go on a date with him, they both knew right away that they would someday marry.

Shortly after they began dating, Garry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for six years. He had many fond memories and funny stories of his years spent in Guam while serving his country. Upon his discharge, Garry returned to Seattle and he and Mary were married on April 16, 1960. They soon moved to Duvall, Wash., and after working as a roofer he decided to try something different and took a job on a dairy farm there.

After several years of marriage, Garry and Mary adopted their two daughters, Brittany and Gwen, and were overjoyed with this addition to their family. In 1974 they moved to Cloverdale, Ore., where they began the full-time job of owning their own dairy farm. Garry was very proud of the beautiful farm that he built, and he received many accolades and commendations over the years from the Tillamook Co. Creamery Association. Even though farm life was demanding and time consuming, Garry was devoted to his girls and never missed any of the various activities they were involved in.

After twenty years in Cloverdale, Garry and Mary decided to retire and move to Mary's family home overlooking the Puget Sound on Camano Island, Wash., where Garry enjoyed crabbing, clamming, boating, walking his beloved dogs on the beach, and socializing with friends.

Garry and Mary were married for 56 years, and after Mary's passing, Garry made the hard decision to leave what he called "God's country" and moved to Arizona, where he spent the last two years at family events, playing bingo and blackjack, and attending entertainment shows. His love for his family, his infectious laugh and his "gift for gab" will be greatly missed.

Garry is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Brittany and Eric Croft, Gwen and Todd Bush; his three grandchildren: Brycen, Curtis, and Hannah; and his great-grandson, Magnus.

A memorial service on Camano Island is being planned for the summer of 2021.

