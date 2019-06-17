Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY L. KONING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary L. Koning, age 51, passed away peacefully the morning of June 9, 2019, at home on Camano Island, Wash., with family by his side.

Gary graduated from Arlington High School in 1986, followed by a career in the aerospace industry.

Gary is survived by his wife and best friend, Julie Koning; his children Jayci Koning, Sheldon Koning, Dawson Koning, Korey Golbienko (Marisa), and Dylan Golbienko; grandson Luca Golbienko; sister Karen Anderson (John); mother Darlene Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Gary loved his family deeply and was very excited about becoming a new and first time grandfather. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held June 29 at 1 p.m. Please contact the family for more details. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Arlington Boys & Girls Club. Published in Stanwood Camano News on June 18, 2019

