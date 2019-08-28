Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Our Saviours Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geneal Posey Fox, 87, of Stanwood, Wash., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Geneal grew up in the Flathead Valley, the northwest part of Montana, then moved to Skagit County in 1947.

There she attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School, in 1950, then later earned and received her bachelor's degree.

In 1957 Geneal met and married her first husband Don Posey, of 35 years, who passed away and with their son Clint Posey.

In 1993 she then married Del Fox of Stanwood and spent the last beautiful and loving 26 years.

After high school Geneal pursued a long successful career at DSHS for over 32 years while ranching 500 head of cattle. She went on to be a real estate/broker; she owned nine Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants. Then she joined Del at Del Fox Meats.

Geneal loved traveling. She traveled to rodeos across the northwest United Stated and Canada, made annual trips to Kauai Hawaii, Eliza Island and Worlds Final Rodeo. She traveled the U.S. for family reunions and conventions

Geneal was very involved in her community. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Club in Washington.

She had a true love for animals and being on the ranch. Geneal enjoyed horseback riding, Amis the donkey, sailing, boating, spending time on Eliza Island, rodeo timer, Red Cross, riding club, Job Corp, Anacortes Yacht Club, Stanwood Senior Center and square dancing. She was active in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Geneal will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Del Fox, daughter Jackie Katanik (Ed), Jennifer Bennett and son Ronnie. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Loralen Stiles (Wayne), brother Larry Waldron (Claire) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, first husband and son.

Memorials can be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Building Fund, Stanwood.

A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m.

