George Gold, age 78, was born December 21, 1940, to David Gold and Rita St. Claire in San Luis, Colo. He passed peacefully at his home, July 19, 2019.

He graduated from high school in California then starting his military career and serving his country for the United States Navy.

George was an accomplished master diver/rescue diver and private pilot. Also an outdoors enthusiast who enjoyed skiing, camping and sailing.

He served many years as commander in the American Legion in Stanwood, Wash. George was honored and loved by his colleagues, friends, and family.

George is survived by his significant other, Sheila Wilson; daughter Rebecka Gold Ruhlander (Garrett); and granddaughters Abigail and Audrey Griffis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

Services will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood, from 1-5 p.m.

Published in Stanwood Camano News on July 31, 2019

