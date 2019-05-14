Jerry passed away peacefully Sunday morning on April 14, 2019, at the age of 83.
Jerry was born in North Dakota. He fell in love with Washington State when he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Spokane. He treasured the area's mountains, lakes and Puget Sound.
Jerry was a fan of basketball, football and Clint Eastwood movies. Most of his career was in banking with his last position as manager of the Stanwood Branch of Whidbey Island Bank. He retired in 2004.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sally, and his three children; Tom (Kathy), Scott (Kara), and Kathy (Mike) Ressler; his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his sister Lorraine (Paul) Steckler.
Honoring his wishes, there was no funeral. A memorial is planned for a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington for veterans.
Jerry, you will be loved and live forever in our hearts and memories.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on May 14, 2019