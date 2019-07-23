Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD A. "SWEDE" SWENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born to Marie and Alvin Swenson in Brainard, Minn., Swede grew up in Seattle. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1954.

His working years were spent driving truck for System Transfer and Storage in Seattle. Retirement years were spent traveling and spending time with his family and friends who he was so fond of. He enjoyed living on Camano Island and in Surprise, Ariz.

Swede is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianne, sons Terry (Dawna) Swenson of Lynnwood and Jeff (CaroleAnn)Swenson of Camano Island; also daughter Lauri Lee of Camano Island. Swede is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Lynn Swenson.

His family welcomes you to come and share memories of Swede at a Celebration of Life, Aug. 17, 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th St., Stanwood WA 98292.

