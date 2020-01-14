Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stanwood United Methodist Chr 27128 102nd Dr NW Stanwood, WA 98292 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Stanwood United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

July 7, 1940 - December 30, 2019



Gerald E. (Jerry)

Jerry was born in Bellingham, Wash., to Ralph and June Smith on July 7, 1940. He grew up in Oak Harbor, Wash., graduating from OHHS in 1958.

In 1963 Jerry earned his math degree from WWU, becoming the first in his family to complete college. Upon graduation he programmed on the Minuteman Project for Boeing, at the Missile Production Center.

He saw ahead to the future of business with computers, leaving to start his own. His first, a Real Estate Monitor publication featuring commercial property sales in King County for Realtors. Moving on to accounting/ payroll services, his firm, Commerce Data Clearing, served businesses in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

In 1984 Jerry became a principal at Hagen, Kurth, Perman, establishing a computer consulting division. He serviced many attorney and accounting firms with litigation and accounting software.

When living in the Green Lake area Jerry was active in the community founding the chamber of commerce. For years he was finance and ad council chair at Green Lake United Methodist Church. The family moved to Shoreline.

After retiring in 1997, Jerry and Helen moved to Camano Island where he started Computer MD, solving local residents' computer problems in between tennis matches or golf trips with friends.

Jerry loved family and golf trips. He scored a hole-in-one at Semiahmoo in 1991. Jerry was a lover of Peugeots, music, especially jazz weekends, Disneyland, where he loved to go on rides with the grandsons, and trips to Australia to see the "rellies" and friends.

Jerry and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in August. He never knew a joke he didn't like and had one for pretty much every occasion. Even as he faced his diagnosis and treatment he found ways to joke about the irony of a healthy active lifestyle and made suggestions on renaming the types of cancer based on how bad they were.

He will be missed by his wife, Helen; daughters Heather Teegarden and Robin (Greg) Garrison; grandsons Jack and Henry Teegarden, Grant and Brock Garrison; sisters, Donna Kindlund, Sharon (Lou) Thoenes, Debby (Jerry) Tucker, Sue Smith; mother-in-law, Ruth Scougale; brother-in-law, Gordon (Lynn) Scougale; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pre-deceased by his parents and brother Michael.

A Celebration of life will be held at Stanwood United Methodist Church, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.

