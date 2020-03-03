G.W. FRAZIER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G.W. FRAZIER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

G. W. Frazier, of Camano Island, beloved husband, father, friend and honored Marine, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Frazier and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Island Christian Fellowship on Camano Island, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. and at Tahoma National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
A online digital guest book is available a www.gilbertsonfh.com.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.