G. W. Frazier, of Camano Island, beloved husband, father, friend and honored Marine, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Frazier and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Island Christian Fellowship on Camano Island, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. and at Tahoma National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
A online digital guest book is available a www.gilbertsonfh.com.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Mar. 3, 2020