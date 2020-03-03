G.W. FRAZIER

Guest Book
  • "I remember GW and his kind heart and quick humor ! He loved..."
    - Helen Andvik
  • "Bev, Lisa, So sorry to hear of GW's passing. There are..."
    - Theresa Imholt
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Island Christian Fellowship on Camano Island
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Obituary
G. W. Frazier, of Camano Island, beloved husband, father, friend and honored Marine, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Frazier and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Island Christian Fellowship on Camano Island, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. and at Tahoma National Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Mar. 3, 2020
