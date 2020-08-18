October 3, 1922 - August 3, 2020
Lifelong, active member of the Arlington community, Harley Robb, 97, passed away suddenly on Aug. 3, 2020.
Born on Oct. 3, 1922 to parents Marguerite and Pearlie Robb, Harley was the oldest of three, brother to Helen and Howard.
His Arlington roots trace back to the late 1800s when his grandfather, Jacob Hafner, arrived from Germany to stake a homestead on property near Jim Creek.
After graduating from Arlington High School in 1941, Harley worked in logging camps above the Sauk River and recapped tires with his dad at Robb's Tire Shop.
Youthful weekends were spent dancing to live music with friends at grange halls in Stanwood and Mount Vernon.
In 1943, at the height of WWII, Harley was drafted into the Army. He trained as a mechanic and prepared to serve in the South Pacific when a brief illness prevented him from shipping out.
Hastily reassigned to the 106th Infantry Division, he traveled instead to Europe and fought through a bitter winter in the notorious Battle of the Bulge. In contrast, after VE day, his final assignment was driving German soldiers back to their home towns.
At war's end he returned home where he met, and then married, his sweetheart Delores Spiering, a registered nurse working at Arlington Hospital. On a bluff above his folk's place Harley built a home overlooking the Stilla-guamish Valley toward Ebey Hill - a view they both treasured.
Five acres gave Harley and Delores room to raise two daughters, Janis and Lynn. His green thumb sustained apple trees, berry vines, an abundant vegetable garden, and two fields of Christmas trees.
Harley was a rural letter carrier for 28 years, delivering Arlington's Routes 1, 2, and then 3. At work, as in everything, he was systematic and reliable. Patrons could set their watch by his arrival at their mailbox.
Helping others was vital to Harley. A partial list only touches on his lifetime of contributions to family, church, lodge, and community: Little League coach; Masonic Lodge treasurer for 30 years; elected member of Arlington School Board; chair of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church building committee; active Pioneer Association member and chair of their construction committee for the building of the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum; and treasurer for the Arlington Community Chest for 42 years.
Never idle, Harley filled his basement woodshop with an array of well-used and well-kept tools. His craftsmanship rendered beautiful furniture and countless wooden objects of all types for family and friends. These skills culminated in a series of meticulously detailed, articulated trucks and construction vehicles.
Harley was a good man. A gentleman: modest and reserved. He got along with everyone, pitched in whenever he was asked and wherever he was needed. He could fix anything.
He loved his dad's beach house at Maple Grove, his paper every morning, and always kept a radio on in the background whenever he was working. His can-do attitude and dry sense of humor remained stubbornly intact through his last day. He was loyal and loving and will be terribly missed.
Harley is predeceased by his parents, his sister Helen (Robb) Lund, and his brother Howard Robb.
He is survived by his daughters Janis Tidwell (Terran), Lynn Robb (Patrick Seeholzer); grandchildren Julia Seeholzer and Charles Seeholzer, along with nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Donation's may be made in Harley Robb's name to the following:
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 615 Highland Dr., Arlington, WA 98223. www.arlingtonwa-church.org
Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum, 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington WA 98223. www.stillymuseum.org