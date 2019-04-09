Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY O. NESS. View Sign

Harry O. Ness, who deceased on November 14, 2018 at age 100, was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Jan. 28, 1918, where he spent his early childhood years. His family subsequently relocated to Sedalia, Alberta, Canada, Prosser, Wash., and then Clayton, Wash., where he graduated from high school as valedictorian with the Class of 1936.

After serving with the U.S. Forest Service in northeastern Washington out of the Colville area, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII at Marana AFB, near Tucson, Ariz., where he met and married Mary (Soderberg), his late wife of 55 years, in 1944. He then served on the island of Tinian in the northern Marianas Islands of the Pacific Theater as a B-29 Crew Chief in the 20th Air Force before his honorable discharge in February, 1946. In his civilian career, he was a retired master sheet metal worker.

He is survived by a son, Harry H. Ness, of Colorado Springs, Colo., a daughter, Carol F. AuClair of Oro Valley, Ariz., four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He was the younger brother of the late Evangeline Storwick of Silvana, Wash., and the uncle of her daughters, Liv Owens, Margit Gibbons and Marie Hutchings, all of whom still reside in the greater local area.

