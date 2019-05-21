Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ILENE K. ARMINTROUT. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Service 1:00 PM Edmonds Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

May 25, 1929 - March 8, 2019



Ilene Klett Armintrout was born May 25, 1929, to parents Clifford and Josie Pedersen Klett.

She passed away March 8, 2019. She was raised in Cedarhome, Wash., and graduated from Twin City High School in 1947. She attended Central Washington College of Education for two years.

On Sept. 11, 1954 she married Ray Edwin Armintrout of East Stanwood at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood. They had four children, Kevin, David, Laurie and Jim.

Her parents, son David, brother Hubert Klett, sister Gloria Arentzen, and nephew Gary Klett preceded her in death.

She worked for the Edmonds School district as a playground aide, and also did the bookkeeping for Ray's business, Northway Products, Inc.

Survivors include their children, Kevin and daughter-in-law Monica Armintrout; grandchildren, Katie Armintrout and Daniel Linoff-Harpham, and Jamie Armintrout; daughter-in-law, Renee Armintrout; grandchildren, Trisha and Nathan Sorenson; great- granddaughter, Natalyn Ray; and great-grandson Brexton David; and granddaughter Amy and Tom Hall; daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Steve Scott; grandchildren, Stefanie and Brandon Gale; great-grandson, Elliott Scott, and great- granddaughter Elsa Jo; and grandson, Tyler and Kelli Scott; son Jim and daughter-in-law Pep Armintrout; granddaughters Alea and Kiera; sister-in-law, Roxie Klett; brother, Dean and Carrol Klett; sister-in-law, Joanne Armintrout; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Edmonds Lutheran Church on Sat., June 1, at 1p.m. Memorials may be given to the church, or Providence Hospice Everett, or to a .

