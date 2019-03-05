Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INEZ MAE (OLANDER) KUHNHAUSEN. View Sign

September 14, 1927 - February 5, 2019



On Feb. 5, Inez peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by those she loved. Inez was the last of the five Olander children to pass. She graduated from Arlington High School, then married the love of her life, Robert Kuhnhausen.



Inez and Robert (fondly called Bob), were married at Freeborn Lutheran Church in Stanwood. They raised two wonderful children, Judy and Roger. After Bob's sudden passing in 1998, Inez traveled all across Europe, Russia, China, and Africa. Inez was very involved in her community. She was a member of the Stillaguamish Pioneers and an Ombudsman at the Arlington Museum. In addition, she was known for her beautiful soprano singing and was involved in several chorale groups. She served as President of the Arlington Garden Club for three terms. She also served as President of Freeborn Lutheran Church for a term. She was involved in quilting, choir, ladies aide, and supplied and arranged flowers for the Sunday services at Freeborn. Her passion was gardening, she entered her dahlias in the state and county fair and won many awards. Many a time, people would stop to comment on how beautiful her gardens looked. Rain or shine, you could find Inez with her hat and boots in her garden.



She is survived by her two children, Judy and (Ralph) Kuhns, Roger and (Holly) Kuhnhausen, and four grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.



Donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest.

