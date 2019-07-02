Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary



Iris was born in Edmonton, London, England to Arthur and Rose Warr on August 3, 1934.

On April 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Raymond Wilson in England. Together with their four children, Iris and Bill immigrated to the United States on July 6, 1972, to Stanwood, Wash.

Iris found employment at Sears in Mount Vernon, Wash., and loved her job. Later she went on to help Bill with their company Wilson's Office Cleaning until they both retired and moved to Mount Vernon in 1991.

Iris was a member of St. Aidan's Church on Camano Island for many years. On May 12, 1995, Iris lost Bill but found comfort in her family and volunteer work at Skagit Valley Hospital. Iris was very active in the community, volunteering and lending a hand whenever needed. She traveled the world and had many friends.

Iris is survive by four children: Stephen (Sharon), Paul (Christine), Elizabeth (Ted) and Mark (Marcia); a brother, James Warr of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Barbara March and Anne Maunders, both of England; 11 grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Jamie, Kimberly, Andrew, Courtney, Elizabeth, Madeline, Joseph, Jacqueline and Holly, and numerous great-grandchildren. A special thank you to companion, Ken Brown.

Iris was preceded in death by husband Bill, her parents Arthur and Rose Warr, and siblings Arthur Warr (Lonnie), George Warr, Elsie Line, Doris Wager, and Rosie Warr.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, Camano Island. Inurnment will be in the Anderson Cemetery next to Bill at a later date.

As a loving wife and fiercely loyal mother, Iris demonstrated daily what it meant to be a quintessential Englishwoman. She was the hostess with the mostest, always at the ready with an amazing meal or as many cups of tea as the occasion required. The eloquence of her letters and thank you notes was unequaled. She will be deeply missed.

Donations may be made to the wonderful team at Franciscan Hospice Iris Rose Wilson passed away at the age of 84 on June 20, 2019, in Gig Harbor, Wash.Iris was born in Edmonton, London, England to Arthur and Rose Warr on August 3, 1934.On April 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Raymond Wilson in England. Together with their four children, Iris and Bill immigrated to the United States on July 6, 1972, to Stanwood, Wash.Iris found employment at Sears in Mount Vernon, Wash., and loved her job. Later she went on to help Bill with their company Wilson's Office Cleaning until they both retired and moved to Mount Vernon in 1991.Iris was a member of St. Aidan's Church on Camano Island for many years. On May 12, 1995, Iris lost Bill but found comfort in her family and volunteer work at Skagit Valley Hospital. Iris was very active in the community, volunteering and lending a hand whenever needed. She traveled the world and had many friends.Iris is survive by four children: Stephen (Sharon), Paul (Christine), Elizabeth (Ted) and Mark (Marcia); a brother, James Warr of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Barbara March and Anne Maunders, both of England; 11 grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Jamie, Kimberly, Andrew, Courtney, Elizabeth, Madeline, Joseph, Jacqueline and Holly, and numerous great-grandchildren. A special thank you to companion, Ken Brown.Iris was preceded in death by husband Bill, her parents Arthur and Rose Warr, and siblings Arthur Warr (Lonnie), George Warr, Elsie Line, Doris Wager, and Rosie Warr.Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, Camano Island. Inurnment will be in the Anderson Cemetery next to Bill at a later date.As a loving wife and fiercely loyal mother, Iris demonstrated daily what it meant to be a quintessential Englishwoman. She was the hostess with the mostest, always at the ready with an amazing meal or as many cups of tea as the occasion required. The eloquence of her letters and thank you notes was unequaled. She will be deeply missed.Donations may be made to the wonderful team at Franciscan Hospice https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations.html Published in Stanwood Camano News on July 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close