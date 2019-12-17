August 27, 1924 - November 25, 2019



Jack Clee Madison, 95, passed away quietly with his family by his side, on November 25, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Stanwood, Wash. Born August 27, 1924, in St Maries, Idaho, he was the son of Nels Peter Madison and Mable M (Horne) Madison. On February 14, 1945, he began a 68 year-long marriage to Helen Hazel (Jolley) Madison, who passed away February 8, 2013.

Jack was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren and their spouses and one great-granddaughter.

Jack lived in South Seattle, North Bend, and Camano Island, Wash. He graduated from Cleveland High School, Seattle, and was employed as an auto mechanic throughout his life. He built four homes for his family, enjoyed fishing, boating, sailing and horseback riding. Jack traveled extensively throughout the US with his wife, Helen. He was a member of various writing groups in Camano Island and the surrounding area, enjoyed recounting his many adventures through his writing and loved it when he made his readers laugh.

A special thank you to Providence Hospice and the Brookdale staff for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, many thanks to the staff at Warm Beach Senior Community for their support during the years he resided there.

A private memorial will be held by the family. To honor Jack's memory, donations may be made in his name to the Seattle Children's Hospital.