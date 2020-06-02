September 6, 1937 - May 17, 2020



Jim passed away May 17, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born to Ben and Cleo Nowak in Everett Wash., Sept. 6, 1937.

Jim grew up at the family home on Lake Goodwin and attended Stanwood schools, graduating as class president from Twin City High School in 1955.

He was a multi-sport letterman including an all-state football player and inducted into the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

After high school he attended Andover Prep and Yale University where he played lacrosse, basketball, and football. After three years he returned home and attended Washington State University and where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

While at Washington State he met the love of his life Elizabeth Ann Wentz and they were married in April 1961 in Minneapolis, Minn. They returned to Washington and lived and worked in the Seattle area until 1982 when they moved to Eagle River, Alaska.

Jim did engineering work for a number of companys all around Alaska and also in South Korea, before retiring to the family home on Lake Goodwin. Jim lost Liz to cancer after 50 years of marriage in 2011.

Jim was preceded by his parents Ben and Cleo, brothers Nard, Bob, Jerry and sisters Pat and Mary and a niece Mary Pat.

He is survived by sons, Scott, (Sally), Ben, and Eric Nowak, grandchildren, Galen, Ellie, Conner, Nikolas, Danika, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

