October 23, 1930 - January 3, 2020



On Friday, January 3, 2020, Jim Warr, passed away at the age of 89, surrounded by family.

Jim was born October 23, 1930 in Edmonton, London, England to Arthur and Rose Warr. He grew up in the East End of London. During World War II, he was evacuated to the English countryside.

On August 23, 1952, Jim married Rita Nunn. They were blessed with four children, Linda Johnson, Sharon Hanson, Derek Warr and Sarah Oldow.

As a teenager, Jim began an apprenticeship with a local butcher. He was later hired on at British Oxygen. In 1963, Jim and Rita ran the Railway Tavern in Dalston until 1967. Once in the US, Jim worked for Weyerhaeuser as a machinist and eventually Boeing.

In 1966, Jim and Rita made the monumental decision to move their family to the United States. On December 2, 1967, the Warr family arrived in Vancouver, BC via the SS Orsova. They settled in Stanwood, Wash., with Doris and Charlie Wagar as their sponsors.

He is survived by his four children Linda (Ted), Sharon (Nick), Derek (Suzanne) and Sarah (Chris); his grandchildren AJ, Mitch, Emily, Tristan, Jennifer, Samantha, Henry and Jack; his great grandchildren Isabelle, Poppy, Bodin, Emma, Stella, Finn, Elliott, Louis and Theo; his sisters Barbara March and Anne Maunders in England; sister-in-laws Pat Swain and Joan (Ernie) Bonner in England, along with numerous nieces and nephews all over the world. He is also survived by his longtime friend and companion, Alice White.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Rita, daughter Kelly Rose, his parents, and siblings Elsie, Doris, Rosie, Iris, George and Lonnie.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, January, 18 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood. A reception and luncheon will follow at the Floyd Norgaard Center in Stanwood.

