December 18, 1973 - June 6, 2020
We lost a talented, beloved too young of a man, unexpectedly, and he will be greatly missed.
Jason "Jake," age 46, was a character to say the least, and a wildly, talented, guitar player, musician, as well as a carpenter/builder/craftsman.
Jake's sense of humor was legendary, he was voted "Most Unique" his senior year at Mariner High School in 1992 and he had an enormous talent for drawing and creating visual works that never ceased to amaze.
His daughter Jaelynn, has these same qualities as well. He went peacefully and is no longer in pain from a prolonged illness.
He will be reunited with his son Jakey who preceded him in death.
He is survived by mother, Phyllis (PJ) Richardson, father Robert (Bob) Huber, daughter Jaelynn Huber, brother Jeffrey Huber and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
And we anticipate a grand reunion together in heaven, full of songs, Jake-like belly laughs, and joy. He was deeply loved.
Rest easy, our brother, son, dad, uncle and friend.
A celebration of service will be Aug. 29 in Everett, details to be determined later because of COVID-19. Also an account will be set up for Jake's daughter, Jaelynn. Please request any details at jeffhuber76@gmail.com