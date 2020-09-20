March 15, 1935 - August 19, 2020Jean R. Norton went peacefully home to Jesus August 19, 2020. Born Melva Jean Richey, March 15, 1935 on Lopez Island, she was the daughter of Seth Allan Richey and Melva Luella (Cheeseman) Richey. Spending most of her school age years in Skagit County, Jean graduated from Mount Vernon's Union High School in 1953. She attended Prairie Bible Institute, Alberta, Canada, studying voice and music.Jean married Horace Edward "Ed" Norton July 8, 1955 in Mount Vernon, moving to Anacortes in 1961.An accomplished seamstress, Jean also worked in canneries, as receptionist for Skyline Beach Club and Salvation Army, in retail at Bears and Friends and Event Connections, as owner of Bridal Sensationalle, as a realtor and most notably as co-owner of Village Pizza.She served her community through membership in Soroptimist Club, a lifetime member and past president, as well as a member of the prestigious Laurel Society.Jesus Christ was the center of Jean's life and she delighted in sharing Him with others, both in word and deed. She was a member of the Anacortes First Baptist Church for over 60 years, serving as leader of Ruby Jacob's Fellowship Guild and State Advisor for Baptist Guild Girls, choir member, Sunday school teacher, flower committee, avid prayer warrior, and cookie and cake baker.Jean is survived by three children, Linda (Bill Emerson), Drew Norton, Tamara (Peter Allison), 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and beloved cat, Pookie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ed Norton, and daughter (in-law), Glenda Norton. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.To share memories of Jean, please sign the online guestbook at