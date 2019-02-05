Obituary Guest Book View Sign

February 3, 1958 - January 27, 2019



Jeff A. Johnson, born on February 3, 1958 in Arlington, Wash., passed away at age 60 on Jan. 27, 2019 in Spokane, Wash., surrounded by family.

Jeff was a graduate of Stanwood High School in 1976 and attended Washington State University in pursuit of a degree in veterinary medicine.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Pat Johnson, his children, Lauren Engelhardt, Karl Johnson, grandsons Anthony and Spencer Northington; his father Leroy Johnson; sisters, Julie Custer, Jill Andres; brothers, Joel, Jay, and Jon Johnson and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, family and neighbors.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Gail Johnson, his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jeff loved his family dearly and spending time with them was always his priority, gardening, being a grandpa and had a 'bucket list' left to accomplish in his life.

A wake and celebration of Jeff's life will be held this summer on Juniper Beach, Camano Island, one of his favorite places on earth. Family requests donations to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202.

