1/1
JOAN STARR EASLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 5, 1957 - August 5, 2020

Joan Starr Easley, 62, of Stanwood, Wash., passed away on August 5, 2020 at home. Joan was born on December 5, 1957 in Lemon Grove, Calif., to Raymond and Mary Carpenter.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amber (Chris) and Ashley, her mother Mary, siblings Mark, Mike (Catherine), and Mitch (Karen), nephews Steve, John, and Scott, and nieces Rachael and Staci.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob, sister Jean, and father Raymond.
Joan loved animals, especially horses and dogs. Joan was an integral part of founding the United Kennel Club in Washington. She bred and showed many dogs, including the first grand champion in the state of Washington for the UKC American Pit Bull Terrier group. Joan was well known for her gardening and amazing cooking skills, making a cheese sauce that everyone adored.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service for immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved