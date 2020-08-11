December 5, 1957 - August 5, 2020



Joan Starr Easley, 62, of Stanwood, Wash., passed away on August 5, 2020 at home. Joan was born on December 5, 1957 in Lemon Grove, Calif., to Raymond and Mary Carpenter.

She is survived by her two daughters, Amber (Chris) and Ashley, her mother Mary, siblings Mark, Mike (Catherine), and Mitch (Karen), nephews Steve, John, and Scott, and nieces Rachael and Staci.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob, sister Jean, and father Raymond.

Joan loved animals, especially horses and dogs. Joan was an integral part of founding the United Kennel Club in Washington. She bred and showed many dogs, including the first grand champion in the state of Washington for the UKC American Pit Bull Terrier group. Joan was well known for her gardening and amazing cooking skills, making a cheese sauce that everyone adored.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service for immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store