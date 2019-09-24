Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HENRY RIDGE. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Mabana Chapel 3871 South Camano Drive Camano Island , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Ridge, resident of Stanwood, Wash., went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Aug. 21, 2019, at the age of 66. He died of complications related to kidney failure.

He was born April 27, 1953 in Richmond, Calif., to Jack Harold Ridge Sr. and Pauline (Fortner) Ridge.

John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan (Higashi) Ridge; sons, David Ridge and wife Jasmine, Jeremy Ridge and Elizabeth Sunderland and Peter Ridge; his siblings, Cheryle (Ridge) Hadfield, Jack Harold II and Marcella Joyce Ridge, Jeff and Karen Fortner, George L. and Lorna Fortner, Joel and Sherry Fortner, along with many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

John taught science at Pasco High School and taught one year at a small village, Kongiganak, Alaska. He also taught science and math at Lincoln Hills Alternative School in Stanwood.

John retired from teaching in 2010.

The family would like to thank all those who supported us through this difficult time. Special thanks to the staff of the ICU ward and the Palliative Care Team and Comfort Care at Providence Hospital Everett, Wash.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at Mabana Chapel, 3871 South Camano Drive, Camano Island. Reception to follow. Greg Summers will officiate.

