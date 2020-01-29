Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN (JON) L STAFFENHAGEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 5, 1979 - January 26, 2020



Jonathan (Jon) L. Staffenhagen, age 40, of Camano Island, passed away on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 enroute to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Jon was born to Edward and Joann Staffenhagen on December 5, 1979. On August 26, 1998 he married the love of his life Jamie. Jon and his family moved to the Stanwood Camano area in 2006.

Jon loved four things in life, his family, friends, faith and the Seahawks. When Jon loved, he loved fully and without judgment. He walked through life with the moto's "let the love in" and "let it go". Jon believed family and faith went hand and hand. He was an active member of the Camano Lutheran Church. Jon felt truly blessed to be involved in the church community. Jon also believed in living his life by the Scout's law. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 46 for over 12 years. Jon Staffenhagen touched the lives of so many in the community and will be truly missed.

Jon was preceded in death by his father, Edward Staffenhagen.

Jon is survived the love of his life, wife, Jamie Staffenhagen and their three children, Edward, Emily and Austin. Jon is also survived by his mother, Joann and uncle Gerald Staffenhagen.

Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 4, 2020

