Joyce Perry passed away June 27, 2019, at home with her family at her side. She was born in Walpole, Mass., on March 15, 1955. She graduated from Walpole High School in 1973 and then went to Secretarial School where she received her certificate.

She was the daughter of John and Evelyn Perry of Walpole; mother to Olivia Herrera and lifelong friend/husband to Dave Herrera. A loving sister to the late John J. Perry and Patricia Shanks (Scott) of Raynham, Mass. and sisters-in-law to Debi Hill (Don), and Sylvia Martinez (Charlie). She loved her countless nephews and nieces. Darian, Jordan, Jake and Kehpri of Massachusetts. Andrew, Doni, Wesley, Julie, Melinda, Christopher of California.

As Olivia was growing up she was the perfect mom who would always have the weekend planned with snacks, drinks and of course plenty of sun screen.

Joyce loved spending girl time with Olivia whether it was a weekend in Ocean Shores or a trip to Butchart Gardens in Canada. And of course her nightly walks along the beach after dinner.

Joyce also had a special love for all her pets, even though she claimed she didn't want them. She would spoil all of them rotten, whether it was the dogs, the bird or the hamster. She loved to work in the garden where you would find her most of the time.

After retirement she started to volunteer at the local food bank in Ocean Shores where she realized there was a huge need.

A Remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., July 21 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, Wash. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested that a donation be made to Ocean Shores Food Bank, P.O. Box 846 Anchor Ave. NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569. Published in Stanwood Camano News on July 16, 2019

