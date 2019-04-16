Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY CHAPMAN. View Sign

November 4, 1944 - March 31, 2019



Judy passed away on March 31, 2019, at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Born Nov. 4, 1944, in New Jersey, she ultimately found her way to Seattle and then in 2000 to Camano Island.

She cherished the beaches and trails that she, Carl, and Sandy Dog or Max Dog walked on Camano Island. She served many years on the board of the Friends of Camano Island Parks (FOCIP). She moved to Edmonds in 2015 but maintained many friendships on Camano Island.

A celebration of life gathering for Judy will be held on June 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Center for Urban Horticulture.

