Karen passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Seattle on September 21, 1941. She grew up in Ballard, Wash., where she graduated in 1959.

She is preceded in death by her parents Haakon and Della Dalsbo. They owned and managed Dalsbo's Sport Shop in Ballard for 25 years before retiring in 1962.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, Dave Simms, in 1960, she attended classes and worked at the University of Washington, while living on a houseboat in Seattle, on Portage Bay. She eventually moved her family to Stanwood, Wash., in 1976.

She is survived by her children, Karl Hedeen (Heidi), Kris Wayland (Mark), Paul Hedeen and Erik Hedeen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Henry Hedeen, Gus Hedeen, Sigrid Hedeen, Emily Wayland (Austin), Trey Wayland, and Mara Wright.

In her early years she was active in Ballard First Lutheran Church, and once in Stanwood, attended Stanwood United Methodist Church, Camano Chapel and Warm Beach Free Methodist Church.

She was always busy in the church volunteering with Sunday School, coordinating kitchen activities, and her favorite was working to help establish and grow the MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) program. She always had a strong faith in God and was one of His most persistent advocates.

Karen always placed her family and others first. She loved attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She exercised a fine sense of humor, and there was always plenty of love and kindness in all of her work. Her warm smile will be missed by all. She lived locally in the Stanwood Camano area and was most recently a resident at Josephine Sunset Home.

At her request, there will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

