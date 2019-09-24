Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-336-2153 Memorial service 2:00 PM "The Little White Church On The Hill" 23605 Pioneer Hwy. Silvana , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kari Beth Peterson, age 56, of Mount Vernon, Wash., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

She was born May 24, 1963 to Carolyn and Glen Peterson in Arlington, Wash.

After attending Stanwood, Wash., schools, she graduated from West Valley High School in Spokane, Wash., with the class of 1981. She attended Pacific Lutheran University followed by her receiving Associate of Arts and Science degrees in 1995 from Everett Community College. Kari was employed as a financial accountant for Today's Plumbing.

Kari was drawn to live near family and so always worked close to home in Big Lake, Wash. Her family also loved gatherings at her home. Through the years she was a favorite "auntie" and babysitter, not only of her nieces and nephews, but also of their pets.

She loved animals including dogs and especially golden retrievers. In her youth she had ponies to ride and would take care of injured birds.

Second to family as foremost in Kari's mind, was her passion for reading. She was a very capable piano player, flute and piccolo player. She also loved following and watching NASCAR races involving favorite driver Jimmy Johnson.

Kari was also a confirmed and baptized member of Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana, Wash.

Kari is survived by her mother Carolyn (Sandness Peterson) Ihde and stepfather John Ihde; brothers Kurt Peterson, Kenn Peterson, and Kyle (Kim) Peterson; sister Keli (Jim) Wilson; special former sister-in-law Wendy Peterson; nine nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; and close friend Stuart Lervick.

Kari will be forever missed and remembered by us all.

She was preceded in death by her father Glen Peterson in 1986. Her inurnment will be next to her father in Zion Cemetery.

A memorial service for Kari Peterson is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at "The Little White Church On The Hill," 23605 Pioneer Hwy., Silvana, which is located just outside of Silvana heading north.

Memorials may be donations to Zion Cemetery Endowment Care Fund c/o Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 100, 1717 Larson Rd., Silvana, WA 98287.

