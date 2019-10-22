MEMORIAL SERVICE/CAMANO LUTHERAN CEMETERY
FLAGPOLE DEDICATION CEREMONY
Saturday, October 26, Funeral Services for Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger will be held at noon at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery followed by a reception at Camano Community Center. All who knew Katherine are invited to pay their respects.
Immediately prior to the service at 11 a.m., a new cemetery flagpole will be dedicated. The flag will be raised by Camano Boy Scout Troop #46 with Seattle's Neil Hubbard on bagpipes and American Legion Frank Hancock Post #92 firing a 21-gun salute. The public is invited to attend the flag dedication ceremony.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Oct. 22, 2019