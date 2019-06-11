November 1, 1954 - May 24, 2019
Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger, of Camano Island, Wash., died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 24, 2019, at her home.
Katherine was well loved by her friends on Camano Island, and many more in Castro Valley, Hayward, and Cotati, California, throughout her life. Kat enjoyed traveling, being with her friends and she especially loved her show dogs and tending her garden.
Kathy was an accomplished artist, and her home was filled with her beautiful artwork. She was an avid supporter of the Camano Island Animal Shelter, and served on the CASA Board 2014-2015.
Katherine was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, graduated from McLean High School in McLean, Virginia, studied Fine Arts at Old Dominion University and graduated from the California College of Arts.
She enjoyed a successful working career employed in Central California's heavy industrial tool and equipment supply industry.
Kathy is preceded in death by her mother Florene Kelly Loranger, and her father Donold Loranger.
Katherine is survived by her sister Linda Kay Loranger and her children Danielle Ann Lantta and Ryan Donold Lantta; her brother Steven Richard Loranger, and nine cousins and their families.
Katherine's boisterous, exuberant and thoughtful spirit will be sorely missed but always remembered with affection by her family and friends.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on June 11, 2019