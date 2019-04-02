Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY (DEAN) ANDERSON. View Sign

August 28, 1954 - March 2, 2019



Kathy Lee Anderson, 64, of Stanwood, passed peacefully Saturday morning March 2, at her son's home in Stanwood with he and his wife by her side.

Kathy was born Aug 28, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, to Charles and Irene (Torie) Dean.

She graduated high school in Stanwood as a member of the first graduating class at the new SHS in 1972, continued her education at Everett Community College earning a certificate in accounting, and worked primarily in the medical field throughout her career.

She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Seahawks, gardening, music, dancing, crabbing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son Cory Anderson (Cari); grandchildren Carter (Emma), Emily, great-granddaughter Paisley and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Irene, and brothers Kenny and Erik.

An informal celebration of life will be held at the Conway Muse, Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m.

August 28, 1954 - March 2, 2019Kathy Lee Anderson, 64, of Stanwood, passed peacefully Saturday morning March 2, at her son's home in Stanwood with he and his wife by her side.Kathy was born Aug 28, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, to Charles and Irene (Torie) Dean.She graduated high school in Stanwood as a member of the first graduating class at the new SHS in 1972, continued her education at Everett Community College earning a certificate in accounting, and worked primarily in the medical field throughout her career.She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Seahawks, gardening, music, dancing, crabbing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her son Cory Anderson (Cari); grandchildren Carter (Emma), Emily, great-granddaughter Paisley and numerous cousins.She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Irene, and brothers Kenny and Erik.An informal celebration of life will be held at the Conway Muse, Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close