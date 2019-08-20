Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO SPENCER OLBU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 14, 1954 - August 2, 2019



Leo was a good man who loved and was loved by family and friends. He had a ready smile and most recently was smiling because he became a first time grandfather to baby River whom he loved dearly.

There were no Legos or video games in Leo's youth so he led his friends in building tree forts throughout his growing neighborhood. Builders kindly let them use materials to build on nearby lots, but the boys had to move on each time a new house started.

In his early teens Leo discovered magic. He was a popular entertainer at local children's birthday parties. In high school he was a disc jockey for Mercer Island High School's radio station. He was a 1973 graduate of MIHS.

Though challenged by dyslexia in a time when little was known about the learning difficulty, Leo didn't let that stop him. He persevered and continued to seek education throughout his life. He studied Airframe and Power Mechanics, Nursing and Paramedicine.

This led to careers that served others. He owned and operated a gas station when they were "service" stations. He was an ambulance driver/paramedic for many years.

In high school he became a volunteer firefighter which led to a lifelong career in volunteer firefighting. Since 2013, he has been a volunteer EMT with Skagit County Fire District 13. Continuing education was important and he spent many years coordinating training opportunities for the volunteers. Also, for the past five years, Leo has been an EMT Instructor at Skagit Valley Community College. Since 2012, he was fortunate to have a job he really enjoyed as Safety and EMT Coordinator at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge. It combined his interests in security and para medicine.

Leo was preceded in death by his father, Leo Raymond Olbu and survived by mother, Dolores Barbour Olbu, sister, Leilani Sundt (Mark), sons Christopher Thomas Wolf Olbu and Justin Leo Olbu (Aimee) and grandaughter River Rose D Olbu, wife Laura Robinson Olbu.

There will be two Celebrations of Life: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, noon at

Skagit County Fire District 13, Station 217433 Snee-Oosh Road, La Conner, WA.

