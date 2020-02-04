May 28, 1927 - November 24, 2019
Les Pritchard passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. He was born on Fir Island, May 28, 1927 to Les and Myrtle Pritchard. He spent the majority of his life in the Camano Island/Skagit Valley area. He thoroughly enjoyed life here.
He witnessed a lot of history during his 92 years on earth. From very humble beginnings growing up during the Great Depression, through watching a man walk on the moon, through the computer age. He was never afraid to try something and always embraced new ideas.
After graduating high school, he entered the army and was a veteran of both World War II and The Korean War. After his time in the service, he attended the University of Washington and did many things until he settled in the insurance industry. In 1974, with his wife Joyce, they started Pritchard Insurance and he was involved in the business until his retirement in the 1990's.
He had a zest for life, always cheerful and enjoyed many things, boating, family, friends, time spent in Arizona, fishing in Ketchikan and enjoying time spent at the Stanwood Eagles. He remained very active throughout his entire life.
He leaves behind a son, Dave (Sally) Pritchard of Camano Island and a daughter, Leslie (Dennis) Brekhus of Stanwood, his grandson's Andy (Amanda) Pritchard of Whitefish, Mont., and Michael Pritchard of Mojave, Calif., and great-grandson Mason. He was preceded in death by both his father, mother and wife Joyce.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Josephine Suites for the excellent care and compassion in which they took care of him during the last few months. Additionally, a thank you to all his friends and family for the comfort and companionship you provided.
Upon his request, there will not be any services held.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 4, 2020