Lois Irene Cameron Schneider passed away on June 4, 2019 at the Warm Beach Senior Community in Stanwood, Wash.

She was predeceased by her husband of of 71 years, Robert Gwyn Schneider.

Lois was born Jan. 17, 1920 in Warren Creek, Calif., to Charles and Lolita Cameron and was raised in San Francisco. She attended College of San Mateo and Wheaton University in Illinois. Lois graduated from Mt. Zion Hospital's school of Nursing in San Francisco.

She joined Wycliffe Bible Translators (WBT/SIL) and attended the Summer Institute of Linguistics held in Muskogee, Okla.

Her linguistic instructor was Robert Schneider, whom she married on Sept. 11, 1944. Lois and Robert lived and worked in Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.

Lois is survived by her children, Jonathan Schneider, David Schneider, Penelope Knight and Pamela Sarabia, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Lois loved music, to sing and directed choirs throughout her life. In addition to nursing, Lois was an accomplished teacher of English as a second language. She raised four children and three grandchildren.

Lois was a beautiful follower of Christ, loving and fun mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.