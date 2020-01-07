Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

December 26, 2019



Lois Jean Culp Heichel, matriarch of the Joe Heichel family, departed this earth to enter God's holy presence and glory on December 26, 2019.

Mom was born in the home of her parents, Lyle and Dora Culp, at Point Roberts, Wash. Surrounded by a large, loving extended family, Mom spent a carefree childhood at the Point, spending many hours at the beach swimming and clam digging with her sister Phyllis Culp Surabian (deceased)and her many cousins (most now deceased). She grew up and went to school on Point Roberts, graduating from Blaine High School in 1943.

Her first marriage was blessed by the arrival of her son Jerry Wilson Heichel.

On December 1, 1949, she was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Joseph A. Heichel. They were married until his departure for Heaven in 2005.

Mom and Dad were some of the first residents who lived on the Sunday Lake Road in Stanwood where she lived for 60+ years. She and her sister-in-law, Virginia Heichel, ran Heichel's Café (at Heichel's Corner) for many years. After the café closed, she worked at Helen's Kitchen in Stanwood for 13 years, then retired.

Mom was well-known for her wonderful pies and baking skills, as well as for her beautiful dahlia gardens, and was a member of the Arlington Garden Club. Somehow she always managed to outfish Dad on their trips to Eastern Washington much to Dad's chagrin!

Mom was a master homemaker in every way. She canned hundreds of quarts of veggies and fruits every year (which she and Dad raised in their gardens). Mom had a wonderful gift of hospitality all were welcome in her home. Upon entering the house, all eyes would automatically turn towards the cookie jar!

Mom taught all her children to love the beach and clam digging. Oh the hours she, Grandma and Auntie Phyllis spent hunched over the sink cleaning horse clams!

Mother was a member of Freeborn Lutheran Church for many decades. For the last few years of her life she went to Atonement Free Lutheran Church in Arlington. After the death of her beloved husband Joe, she attended Bible Study Fellowship with daughter Barbara Jacobsmeyer, always completing her homework. Mom knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Master (and taught her children this), assuring her place in Heaven.

Her blessed marriage to Joe produced daughter JoAnn Heichel, Barbara Jacobsmeyer (Doug), and Dan Heichel (Teri). Her grandchildren are Bob Heichel (deceased), Todd Heichel (Terrie), Tami Koch, Andrew Heichel (Mandy), Brad Jacobsmeyer, Kyla Perkins (Alex) and Brandon Heichel (Ashley), as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, grandson , sister/brother-in-law and all her Heichel brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Mom was the last of her generation of the Heichel's Corner Heichels.

For those of you who wish to make memorial donations in honor of Mother, they may be sent to Action International Ministries, P.O. Box 398, Mount Lake Terrace, WA 98043-0398. Please ask that they go to help Nelson and John Reed, family missionaries.

