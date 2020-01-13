Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORI MAY (TRACY) KELLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Mae Tracy Kelley left our world suddenly on Nov. 19, 2019. Lori passed away from the greatest gift she shared with others, an enlarged heart.

Lori was born in Seattle to Robert W. and Dagmar E. Tracy on Jan. 26, 1963.

She started kindergarten in 1968 and attended Stanwood schools and graduated from Stanwood High School in 1981, and she was very happy to be a Stanwood Spartan.

Lori started working at Onamac Machining around 1985. She worked as a machinist her entire life and was very proud of her profession.

Lori was preceded in death by her father Bob, mother Dagmar, brothers Tim and Jonathan. She is survived by her only sister, Robin Tracy, and will live forever with love in Robin's heart.

Lori left behind many nieces and nephews whom she adored and they loved her dearly in return. Nephew Michael Tracy and wife Desi, and their children Zoey, Moses, Malachi, and GloryMay. Nephew Mathew Tracy and wife Johanna, and their children Stanley and Ileanna. Niece Rosanna and husband David, and their children Henry and Hannah. Lori also adopted into her heart as nieces and nephews, Nicki McGraw and Darren Hardebeck.

Lori left an empty spot in many dear friend's lives including Doreen Hardebeck and Lilianna Evanger. Lori had many more awesome friends she loved, far too many to name, but you know who you are.

Lori lived her life full of love and gave it unconditionally to others. She never asked for anything from anyone in return. She was adored by her family and friends. Her smile was contagious and the twinkle she had in her eyes is unforgettable. Lori, you will be forever missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Lori on her birthday, Sunday, Jan. 26, at the American Legion in Stanwood, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Make memorial donations to Go RED For Women, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles CA 90074-2030.

