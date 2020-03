July 15, 1958 - March 26, 2020Our beloved mother, sister, friend, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2020.Lorri Hartsock Cameron was born to Roger Dale Hartsock and DaVonne Ann Hartsock July 15, 1958, in Lynnwood, Wash. She was the second child of five. Her family moved to Warm Beach, Stanwood on a five acre farm.Lorri was involved in FFA and involved working with disabled children in SPIN dances.Lorri graduated from Stanwood High School in 1976. She married her husband Chris Cameron November 17, 1979. They spent an adventurous loving life together for 40 happy years, with many memories and travels to California, Oregon and various locations in Washington.Lorri spent her time enjoying books, thrift stores and being a devoted grandmother. She was known by many as the lady who walked her cat Bitty daily.She is survived by her husband Chris Cameron; son Christopher Cameron (Katie), daughter Stacy Cameron, brother David Hartsock (Terri), sister Lisa Welsand-Bond (Mike); grandchildren Emma, Cayden and Chloe.She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and DaVonne Hartsock, sisters Michelle Brodahl and Julie Hartsock.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gilbertson Funeral Home in Stanwood.A memorial service will be held at a later date after the virus scare passes.