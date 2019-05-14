Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORY JEAN LUKEHART. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Stanwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

March 8, 1952 - March 27, 2019



Lory Lukehart (Gilbert) died with her family by her side on March 27, 2019. She was 67 years old. Lory was born on March 8, 1952 to her parents Merna and Jim Gilbert.

Lory was a beautiful woman that was funny and caring. She loved to help people and take care of others, that was her way and her gift.

Lory is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Trinity Lukehart and Cameron Fredley; her son and daughter-in-law, Ben Lukehart and Lauren Lukehart; her son and daughter-in-law, Ken Lukehart and Kelsey Lukehart; and 10 grandchildren.

Lory is also survived by her father, Jim Gilbert and her siblings, Wendal Gilbert, Yvonne Thomle and Tom Gilbert. She is preceded in death by her mother Merna Gilbert.

