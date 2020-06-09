LUTHER DAVID JONSON
1948 - 2020
February 16, 1948 - May 30, 2020

Luther David Jonson, 72, of Stanwood, Wash., passed away on May 30, 2020, in Stanwood after a battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Luther was born Feb. 16, 1948, to Ivar and Gay Jonson in Bellingham, Wash. He grew up on a small farm in Ferndale in a family of eight children, and moved to Stanwood at age 15, where he attended Stanwood High School. It was in Stanwood that he met his high school sweetheart, Dee (Britsch), whom he married on Sept. 6, 1968, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood.
Luther graduated from Skagit Valley Community College with his AA, and then earned his Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1970. He excelled in accounting and won the coveted Haskins & Sells Foundation Award for Excellence in Accounting.
After earning his CPA license, Luther began a successful career in accounting, eventually opening up his own accounting firm with partner, Cal Hart in Stanwood. This eventually led to a position with Millstone Coffee, where they experienced tremendous company growth. Luther ended up working more than 30 years in the coffee industry with Millstone Coffee, Java Trading Company, and Cascade Coffee where he was, and is still is, extremely respected and honored.
Luther served our country in the National Guard from 1970-1976. He also served the community through the Prosser Jaycees, Stanwood Lions Club, and most notably, HopeWorks Social Enterprises (a division of Housing Hope). He also served on the Boards for Stanwood Youth for Christ, SHS Vocational Center, and Axia Home Loans & Mortgage.
He loved his church family at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, where he and Dee attended for more than 40 years.
Luther is survived by his wife, Dee; his sons and daughter-in-laws: Doug and Amy, and Nick and Alyssa; grandchildren: Lucy, Tobey, Gabe, Andrew, and Cara; siblings: Anna Marie Hanson (Les), Helen Freeman (Jim), John (Cruz), Ole (Debbie), and Jim Jonson (Sue), and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, especially Lisa and Sheryl, for their kindness and great service in Luther's last days.
In closing, Luther was not a man of many words, but when he spoke, people listened. Everyone who knew Luther well would say that he was a man of humility, great character, and generosity.
His memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation would be welcome at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Stanwood (Building Fund) or Housing Hope (HopeWorks Social Enterprises).

Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Dee for all of Luther's family, I am sorry to learn of your loss. Luther and i were Ferndale classmates, and I was glad you both attended our reunions. When we were kids Luther was liked and respected, characteristics that continued throughout his life. May God's grace sustain you and give you peace as you continue your life journey.
Adelle Mostue Korn
Classmate
June 7, 2020
Please accept our sincerest condolences
Dane & Jennifer Johnson
June 5, 2020
In loving memory of our cherished friend Lou! We will love you, treasure every moment we spent together always and forever! Love, Phil & Karen Bell
Karen Bell
Friend
June 4, 2020
A GENTLE gentleman. Although he was quiet, his attitude, helpfulness and personality spoke volumes. Dee hit gold when Luther came to Stanwood. EVERY time you looked down the hall if you saw one, you saw the other. I never heard a critical word between them. Lou was centered in Christ and I'm sure this minute God needed him so badly, he brough him home to do a job for Him and they are talking together making a plan. Dee, we've been friends for so many years and I know you well enough that although this will be an awful time for you,with God you will stay strong and know that Lou is in good hands and no longer suffering. Love you all
Kathie Dolton
Classmate
