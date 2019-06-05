Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Verdell Hillman passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 7, 1940.

Verdell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was loving, kind, intelligent, ambitious, witty and a wonderful role model to so many. Verdell was an avid gardener, enjoyed sporting events, fishing, trips to Idaho to visit family, and RV camping. He especially enjoyed spending time with Loma, his kids, grandkids and great-granddaughters, oftentimes (and for many years) around a warm campfire.

In 1963, he met and married a sweet young teacher, Loma Larsen. During their 56 years of marriage, they raised six great children. They moved to Washington in 1975 and from that day forward, they always called it home.

Verdell worked in the auto finance industry for 10 years and then in marine financing for an additional 30 years. He and Loma spent 10 years of their marriage in Vermont, New Jersey, Florida and Minnesota. Their many new hometowns became vacation destinations for family. Verdell loved visits from all the kids and enjoyed being a tour guide as he showed them the sites.

The Northwest drew Verdell and Loma back in 2005 and they have lived in Stanwood, Wash., next door to their son. Oftentimes he could be found mowing his lawn, side-by-side with his son, Bret. In "retirement," Verdell drove a school bus for the Stanwood-Camano School District for 12 years. He was well-respected by the district and well-loved by the children and families he served. He enjoyed working in the same district as his daughter Staci.

It was a moving moment when Verdell came home from the hospital recently to find all of his family at home planting his garden and caring for his yard. He always called it "our Family Garden" and he truly loved sharing what he grew.

His family will miss him immensely. He is survived by his wife Loma, his sons Bret (Laurie), Brad, and his daughters Marci (Chrissy), Staci (Chad), Jodi (Jonathan), and Jaci (David). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six siblings, as well as the Larsen sisters.

