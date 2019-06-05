On the morning of May 30, 2019, Madonna M. Parks passed away at the age of 93 in Stanwood, Wash.
Madonna was born in Red Lake, Minn. She graduated from Bremerton High School. She married Robert J. Parks in 1952. They were married just shy of 68 years. They had four children, many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. They lived in the Stanwood-Camano Island area for 40 plus years.
Madonna owned and operated Larson Carpets with Robert in Stanwood. She was a member of P.E.O., Camaloch Golf Club and Kayak Point Golf Club.
She loved and was loved by her family and numerous friends. Madonna smiled often and laughed easily.
She was passionate about family, friends, Missy the dog and golf.
She was preceded in death by Robert James Parks, who passed away May 3, 2019, and youngest daughter, Ann Parks.
Madonna is survived by daughter Nancy Jensen (Ron), sons Robert J. Parks, Jr. (Jan) and John D. Parks (Julie).
The Parks and Jensen families would like to thank the Josephine Caring Community and staff for the outstanding care given to our parents.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on June 6, 2019