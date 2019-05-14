Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET A. STARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 13, 1920 -

May 5, 2019





Margaret Ann Stark passed peacefully on May 5, 2019. Born in Oroville, Wash., to Frank and Norma Taylor, she was the eldest of three raised in Tacoma.

After graduating with honors and Who's Who from Pacific Lutheran University, she married her high school sweetheart, John W. Stark.

After the war they settled in Kirkland, Wash., where they raised two daughters. Next to her family, Margaret's greatest passion was being a member of the Frederick Faucet Guild, raising money for Children's Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle. She also transported cancer patients to their treatments in Seattle, where on one occasion she literally bumped into John Wayne while he was filming McQ.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Jan Nelson, brother and sister Richard Taylor and Frances Pugnetti.

She is survived by her youngest daughter, Kathryn Mistler, five grandchildren 11 great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren that she never got the opportunity to meet, and numerous nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.

