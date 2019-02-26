Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARILYN ANN HARRISON TAYLOR GEORGE WEHR

October 3, 1929 - February 19, 2019



To The World She

Was a Mother

To Her Family

She Was The World



Marilyn opened the door and walked into her next room of life with a huge smile on her face on Feb. 19, 2019. Her daughters were at her side and her final words were, "Oh, I'm so cozy."



Marilyn was born in Port Angeles, Wash., on Oct. 3, 1929. She attended Port Angeles schools and Holy Names Academy.



She married Raymond Taylor in 1949 and they had six children that they raised in Seattle until they moved to Warm Beach in April 1972.



On Dec. 1, 1972 Ray drowned. Marilyn went to work at Warm Beach Conference Center.



She later met and married Bob George. Then she worked as a bus driver for the Stanwood School District. Marilyn and Bob had many adventures and travels.



After Bob's death, Marilyn met and married Lonnie Wehr and enjoyed several years of fun and love with him. Marilyn was lucky enough to have three husbands all of whom she adored and loved and had unique relationships with. Mom always said she had three kings.



Marilyn has a group of girlfriends she has been getting together with once a month since 1948. They called themselves, The Sewing Club. These women were in each other's wedding, shared their sorrows of child raising, and loved each other dearly.



Marilyn loved playing Pinochle. She cherished her friendships with the people she met at each facility she attended. When she was unable to drive on her own she was so appreciative of the kindness and considerations others showed her in transportation and comfort care so she could enjoy doing the things she loved most.



Marliyn is survived by her remaining five children. Larry Taylor and wife Bonnie, Marcia Taylor, Julie Curley and husband Mike, Paul Taylor, Chris Taylor and wife Deanna; her two adopted children, Lori Husby and James Haugen; granchildren, Amy Yarno, Ali Taylor, Andrew Taylor and wife Holli, Cameron Taylor, Devin Curley and wife Jackie, Derik and James Curley, and Aleks Gibler; great-grandchildren whom she adored above all others, Connor and Blake Taylor, Ava Curley Weeda, Taylor and Bailey Curley, Morgan and Justin Yarno.



Auntie "M" also had an extremely unique relationship with the children of her only brother, Harmon. She deeply loved them like her own children. Tom, Jean, Ruth, Susan, Carole, Janet and Bob... you always made Mom's heart smile.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her first son Lynn Michael Taylor; her mother Greta, who she lost at the age of three; her brother Harmon, her three wonderful, fun, loving husbands, Ray Taylor, Bob George, and Lonnie Wehr.



Marilyn was generous and kind. To know her was to love her. She had a sense of humor and an open mind of "Anything Goes."

Marilyn wanted all her dear friends to know, "as much as you love me, I love you that much too." She endeared herself to many people. Many of whom when told of her passing said, "she was my best friend."



The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chunchu and her assistant Laura of the Everett Clinic for their years of good loving care. Thank you Dr. Chunchu for giving our mom the gift of peace and letting her know... It is ok to say stop.



Thank you mom, for being the most awesome mom in the world. Thank you for letting us know that when you leave us here.. "You Will Be Resting Somewhere Over The Rainbow".



There will be a celebration of Marilyn's incredible life at the Stillaguamish Senior Center on Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Wigs For Kids at

