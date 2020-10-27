January 4, 1923 - October 17, 2020



Martha Louise (Grimm) Young, age 97, died peacefully at her home on Bainbridge Island, Wash., Oct. 17, 2020. Martha was born Jan. 4, 1923 to William G. and Dora Grimm, prominent Stillaguamish Valley pioneers.

She was raised on a dairy farm near Arlington, attended local schools and was a 1940 graduate of Arlington High School. Martha then attended secretarial school and followed her dream to live and work in Seattle.

On June 14, 1942, she married William H. (Bill) Young and they made their home in Seattle where they raised two children, Mary Ann and Alan.

After their children were in school she resumed her working career, first at Robert O. Fleming Insurance and later at the district sales office of Western Airlines.

In 1967, Martha and Bill quit their Seattle jobs and permanently moved to their summer home on Camano Island. When they resumed work, Martha was employed by Trans World Airlines at the Everett Boeing plant and then completed her career as an executive secretary at Twin City Foods in Stanwood.

Martha and Bill loved to travel and instilled that same sense of adventure in their children. They traveled to many parts of the world but never lost their desire to visit their favorite spot on Maui.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents Will and Dora; her husband of 58 years, Bill; three brothers, Bill, George and John Grimm, and her sister Betty Keller.

Martha is survived by her sister, Dorothy Carroll; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Val Tollefson of Bainbridge Island; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Patti Young of Kalispell, Mont.; four grandchildren, Kristin and Jennifer Tollefson and Matthew and Joshua Young, and six great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service. Any memorial gifts may be made to Northwest Harvest, or to a food bank of your choice.

